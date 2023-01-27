Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US: Poor Crypto Security Enabled N. Korea's Extortion of $1 Billion

Written: 2023-01-28 13:43:39Updated: 2023-01-28 15:07:57

US: Poor Crypto Security Enabled N. Korea's Extortion of $1 Billion

Photo : KBS News

Poor cyber security across the cryptocurrency industry enabled North Korea to steal over a billion dollars to fund its aggressive missile program, according to the White House.
 
In a press release issued Friday titled a "Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies’ Risks," the White House stressed its focus on continuing to ensure that cryptocurrencies cannot undermine financial stability, to protect investors, and to hold bad actors accountable.
 
It said that some cryptocurrency entities ignore financial regulations and basic risk controls and related platforms and promoters often mislead consumers, have conflicts of interest, fail to make adequate disclosures, or commit outright fraud.
 
While noting that agencies are ramping up enforcement, the White House said that more needs to be done and urged cooperation from Congress asking it to expand regulators’ powers to prevent misuse of customer assets and strengthen transparency and disclosure requirements for cryptocurrency companies so that investors can make more informed decisions.
 
It added that while the administration wholeheartedly supports technological innovations, new technologies need corresponding safeguards to ensure that they are secure and beneficial to all.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >