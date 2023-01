Photo : KBS News

Starting Monday, the indoor mask mandate will be lifted for most places except hospitals and public transportation.Health authorities said that the mandate will be eased from a requirement to a recommendation from Monday, about 27 months after the regulation was imposed at the height of COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.However, the mandate will remain effective for high-risk facilities, such as nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies, and on public transportation.Public transportation includes buses, taxis, subways, trains, passenger ships, and commercial planes.Authorities strongly advised that masks be worn when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, for those thought to be at high risk, after coming into contact with a patient, inside a high-density indoor venue, or in situations where people are shouting or singing.