N. Korea Denies Arms Dealing with Russia, Slams US for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has denied its alleged arms trading with Russia, warning that the United States will face undesirable consequences if it continues to spread such rumors.Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in the department of U.S. affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, issued the warning in a statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.The official said that the United States again made a groundless argument about the North's arms trading with Russia, calling it a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine.The official added that trying to tarnish the image of North Korea by fabricating a non-existent thing is a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that cannot help but trigger its reaction.The statement came two days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement criticizing the U.S.' decision to send tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion.In line with Kim's statement, the official blasted the U.S.' decision as an anti-human crime aimed at perpetuating an unstable international situation.