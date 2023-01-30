N. Korea Denies Arms Dealing with Russia, Slams US for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine

North Korea has denied its alleged arms trading with Russia, warning that the United States will face undesirable consequences if it continues to spread such rumors.
Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in the department of U.S. affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, issued the warning in a statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.
The official said that the United States again made a groundless argument about the North's arms trading with Russia, calling it a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine.
The official added that trying to tarnish the image of North Korea by fabricating a non-existent thing is a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that cannot help but trigger its reaction.
The statement came two days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement criticizing the U.S.' decision to send tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion.
In line with Kim's statement, the official blasted the U.S.' decision as an anti-human crime aimed at perpetuating an unstable international situation.