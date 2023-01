Photo : KBS News

With a cold snap gripping the nation, the number of people suffering from cold-related illnesses such as hypothermia and frostbite jumped over 60 percent this winter.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), as of January 27, 345 cases of cold-induced illnesses were reported nationwide since December 1, including eleven deaths.It marks a sharp rise of 65-point-nine percent from the 208 cases logged in the same period a year earlier.Every year, between December 1 and February 28 of the following year, the KDCA, along with medical facilities running ERs and neighborhood public health facilities, tracks emergency responses to reports of cold-related illnesses.In the midst of a protracted cold spell, the number of cases documented so far this winter has already surpassed the 300 reported in the previous year.