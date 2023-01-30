Unification Minister: Doubting US Extended Deterrence Capabilities Not Right

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said that having doubts about the United States’ extended deterrence capabilities is not right at the moment.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister made the remarks, saying that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is stronger than ever and the allies are planning to conduct a joint exercise to counter North Korea's nuclear threats.Minister Kwon stated that the top office had clarified that President Yoon Suk Yeol did not call for the country's nuclear armament or the introduction of tactical nuclear weapons from the United States, but rather called for a resolute and strong response to the North's nuclear threats.The minister cautiously predicted that North Korea may carry out a nuclear test this year, noting that late last year, leader Kim Jong-un gave the command to exponentially expand the nation's nuclear arsenal.Regarding the government's responses to the North's recent drone incursion, Minister Kwon said that the government is internally conducting a review on suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in case the North causes a significant change in cross-border relations or commits a provocation in violation of the inter-Korean relations development act.