Indoor Masking Mandate Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The indoor mask mandate was lifted on Monday, over two years after it came into force at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Central Disease and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said masking at most indoor spaces is now up to individual choice, although it is still recommended. This includes locations such as shopping malls, schools and even swimming pools and fitness centers.However, mask-wearing is still required for the time being at high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation. Single-occupancy rooms and private spaces within hospitals and nursing homes will be free from the mandate.The masking rule for all public locations was imposed in October 2020, before the outdoor mask mandate was lifted last September.Authorities have strongly advised that masks be worn when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, for those thought to be at high risk, after coming into contact with a patient, inside a high-density indoor venue, or in situations where people are shouting or singing.