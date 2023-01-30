Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Resigns over Leaked Presidential Trip Itinerary

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myeong has reportedly stepped down over the alleged leak of the itinerary of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent overseas trip.A senior presidential official told reporters on Sunday that it was regrettable the itinerary provided to reporters covering the top office was leaked, breaking diplomatic etiquette and creating security risks.The official added deputy spokesperson Lee decided to take moral responsibility over the matter and expressed his intent to resign.The leaked itinerary had reportedly revealed details of Yoon’s trip to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland earlier this month.Lee had effectively been working as acting chief presidential spokesperson after the post had been left vacant since former chief spokesperson Kang In-sun was reassigned last September as the overseas public relations secretary and a spokesperson for foreign media.The vacancy of both chief spokesperson and deputy spokesperson for the president is said to be unprecedented.