Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 7-Month Low at 7,416

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered below ten-thousand on Monday, the lowest level in seven months, amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that seven-thousand-416 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to slightly above 30-million-157-thousand.The daily figure more than halved from a day ago due in part to fewer tests administered on Sunday. The tally also dropped by some 18-hundred from a week ago, continuing a downward trend, and hit a seven-month low since around 62-hundred cases were announced on July 4 last year.The number of imported cases also declined by 15 from the previous day to 22.At 402, the number of seriously or critically ill patients is 18 less than the previous day, while the daily number of COVID-19-induced deaths edged up by one to 30.The cumulative death toll is now at 33-thousand-420 with the fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.