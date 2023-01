Photo : YONHAP News

Users of LG Uplus, the telecommunications operator owned by LG Corporation, suffered from network outages on Sunday, possibly due to distributed denial-of-service(DDoS) attacks.According to LG Uplus, a connection failure occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday for 19 minutes, before another such disruption was detected at roughly 6 p.m. for some 20 minutes.The glitch paralyzed credit card transaction systems in some superstores and a number of small businesses.There were also reports of disruptions for wired internet use with computers and smart TVs.The network operator believes DDoS attacks were behind the latest connection failures.