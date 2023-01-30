DP Chief Agrees to Further Questioning by Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he will appear for another round of questioning by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal.At a meeting with local reporters on Monday, Lee accused the prosecution of abusing authority to concoct the case against him.The opposition chief said despite the humiliation and unfairness, he will cooperate and that it is the price he has to pay for losing last year's presidential election.Lee also urged party officials, fellow lawmakers and his supporters not to accompany him to the questioning to avoid internal party discord and division.On Saturday, the DP leader underwent questioning for allegedly giving preferential treatment to private investors and helping them reap 440 billion won in profits from development projects in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam while he was mayor.He also appeared for prosecutors' questioning on January 10, over "third-party bribery" allegations, involving football club Seongnam FC.