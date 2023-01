Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese romance movie “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” has drawn more than one million moviegoers in South Korea.According to the film's distributor, Media Castle, the film passed one million ticket sales at around noon on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese movie to reach the milestone in 21 years since the horror film “Ju-on: The Grudge.”The feat comes after the movie hit theaters in South Korea on November 30 last year. The film is especially popular among women in their teens and 20s.Last Wednesday, actor Shunsuke Michieda, who plays the male protagonist in the film, visited South Korea and thanked fans for making the movie the third most successful live-action Japanese movie screened in the country.The 1995 film “Love Letter” stands at number one, followed by “Ju-on: The Grudge.”