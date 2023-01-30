Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NATO Chief Urges S. Korea to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

Written: 2023-01-30 15:46:36Updated: 2023-01-30 15:54:51

NATO Chief Urges S. Korea to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) urged South Korea to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

At a special lecture hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said some countries in the past had retracted from a ban on arms exports to a country at war.

Expressing gratitude regarding Seoul's economic assistance to Ukraine, the NATO chief called on Korea to offer military support, albeit adding that it should make its own decision.

Referring to Germany, Sweden and Norway changing their respective policies, Stoltenberg said the decision was made after such countries realized that was the only way to support democracy, help Ukraine win and to create lasting peace.

While the South Korean government has provided economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, it maintains the position of not providing lethal weapons.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >