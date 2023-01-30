NATO Chief Urges S. Korea to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) urged South Korea to provide military assistance to Ukraine.At a special lecture hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said some countries in the past had retracted from a ban on arms exports to a country at war.Expressing gratitude regarding Seoul's economic assistance to Ukraine, the NATO chief called on Korea to offer military support, albeit adding that it should make its own decision.Referring to Germany, Sweden and Norway changing their respective policies, Stoltenberg said the decision was made after such countries realized that was the only way to support democracy, help Ukraine win and to create lasting peace.While the South Korean government has provided economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, it maintains the position of not providing lethal weapons.