S. Korea-Japan Summit Unlikely before March

Written: 2023-01-30 15:52:06Updated: 2023-01-30 15:59:21

Photo : YONHAP News

A summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly unlikely to happen before March, as the two countries negotiate a solution to the forced labor compensation issue.

According to a key presidential official, cited by Yonhap News on Monday, there is no plan in place for President Yoon to visit Japan next month, which was widely speculated.

A different senior official also expressed skepticism about a summit taking place before March, saying there was still more work to do in terms of persuading the victims and negotiating the details with Japan, referring to the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor compensation.

The South Korean government has proposed compensating the victims through a local foundation, rather than receiving compensation directly from the Japanese companies.
But groups representing the victims have so far rejected the idea. 

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is reportedly demanding an extra guarantee that would prevent victims from making additional claims against the Japanese companies in the future.
