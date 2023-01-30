Yoon Orders Measures to Ease Burden of Heating Bills on Middle Class, Ordinary People

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered his aides to devise measures to help reduce the burden of soaring heating bills on the middle class and ordinary households.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Monday during a regular press briefing that the president called on relevant ministries to actively review ways to reduce the burden of heating costs during a meeting with his top aides.Yoon reportedly issued the order, predicting heavy burden of heating bills in February as well due to the unprecedented cold weather amid the difficult economic conditions.A presidential official said that related ministries are currently discussing additional measures on the matter.Just hours after the item passed a Cabinet meeting on Monday, President Yoon also approved 100 billion won in reserve funds for emergency use in supporting vulnerable groups.A senior official at the presidential office said the reserve funds will be added to an existing 80 billion won budget to make a total of 180 billion won for emergency use for vulnerable groups.