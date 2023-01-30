Politics Yoon Meets NATO Chief, Invited to July NATO Summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and discussed pending issues including North Korea's nuclear weapons.



Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a written press briefing that the president met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Yongsan office on Monday to exchange opinions on various issues, such as relations between South Korea and NATO, Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy and the North Korean nuclear issue.



Mentioning his attendance at a NATO summit last June, President Yoon expressed hope that South Korea and NATO will further expand cooperation through the country's newly established mission to NATO.



Yoon also explained in detail the country's Indo-Pacific strategy announced last December and noted the need to cooperate with NATO in its implementation.



In addition, Yoon asked for NATO's active role in discouraging Pyongyang from carrying out further provocations.



Stoltenberg reportedly invited Yoon to a NATO summit set for July in Lithuania, and the president said he would consider attending it.