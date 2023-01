Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Monday that the government has decided to provide 200-thousand dollars in humanitarian aid to Malawi hit hard by the country's worst cholera outbreak in two decades.According to the ministry, as of last Tuesday, the country's cumulative infections of the waterborne disease came to 31-thousand-241, with the death toll surpassing one-thousand.Seoul's foreign ministry said the government hopes the aid will help improve Malawi's public health crisis and support the people suffering from the spread of the disease.