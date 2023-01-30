Beijing Expresses Regret over South Korea's Extension of Entry Restrictions on Arrivals from China

Photo : YONHAP News

China has expressed regret over South Korea's recent decision to restrict the entry of short-term travelers from China.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday during a regular press briefing that the extension is not helpful in terms of people-to-people exchanges and bilateral cooperation.The spokesperson said that China hopes South Korea will cancel the unreasonable move as soon as possible, and on that basis, it hopes to take a corresponding step to facilitate personnel exchanges.Mao also said that in January, countries announced quarantine measures against arrivals from China, which led China to take related measures in accordance with different situations in the countries.Earlier this month, China stopped issuing short-term visas for South Koreans in apparent retaliation of South Korea's entry restrictions on arrivals from China in the wake of COVID-19 infections in the country.