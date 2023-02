Photo : YONHAP News

The United States plans to end its emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11.The plan was revealed in a statement released by the Biden Administration's Office of Management and Budget(OMB) on Monday opposing resolutions being brought to the floor by House Republicans to bring the emergency to an immediate end.The statement said that the administration currently plans to extend the emergency declarations and then end them on May 11, adding that an abrupt end to the declarations would create chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system.The U.S. health department most recently extended the pandemic's status as a public health emergency for another 90 days on January 11.The emergency was first declared in March 2020 under then-president Donald Trump. The emergencies have been repeatedly extended every three months.