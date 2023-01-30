Menu Content

Proposed US Resolution Condemning Socialism Mentions Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il

Written: 2023-01-31 10:39:22Updated: 2023-01-31 14:32:35

Photo : YONHAP News

A resolution introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives condemning the horrors of socialism has mentioned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his predecessor and father, Kim Jong-il.   

Republican Congresswoman for Florida's 27th district, María Elvira Salazar, submitted the resolution, titled "Denouncing the horrors of socialism," last Wednesday. 

The resolution says “socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.”

It said that many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including the two Kims, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Fidel Castro.  

It added that socialism has led to the killing of more than 100 million people worldwide, as well as repeated famine and mass murders. 

The resolution also stated that up to three-point-five million people have starved to death in North Korea.
