Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

IMF Slashes S. Korea's 2023 Economic Growth Forecast to 1.7%

Written: 2023-01-31 11:03:49Updated: 2023-01-31 11:26:28

IMF Slashes S. Korea's 2023 Economic Growth Forecast to 1.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has forecast that South Korea’s economy will grow one-point-seven percent this year, down point-three percentage points from the agency’s previous outlook in October.  

The agency issued the latest projection in its World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday. 

South Korea's slashed forecast comes in contrast to the IMF's outlook for the overall global economy this year, which saw a mark up by point-two percentage points from October to two-point-nine percent. 

The agency said the global outlook has improved amid expectations for economic recovery resulting from China’s reopening, and more robust consumption and investment than expected in the U.S. and the eurozone.

The IMF forecast growth of one-point-four percent for the U.S. this year, five-point-two percent for China, point-seven percent for the eurozone and one-point-eight percent for Japan. The figures are all slightly up from the agency’s October forecast. 

For next year, the IMF predicted South Korea will post economic growth of two-point-six percent, three-point-one percent for the world, one percent for the U.S. and four-point-five percent for China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >