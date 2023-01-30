Avatar Sequel Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Film of All Time in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has become the third highest-grossing film of all time in South Korea.The film’s distributor, Walt Disney Company Korea, announced that the American sci-fi film, directed by James Cameron, reaped 131-point-six billion won in ticket sales as of Monday afternoon, since its release 47 days ago. The feat comes four days after it became the most successful foreign movie in Korea, surpassing the original "Avatar" released in 2009.The aggregate ticket sales figure is also the largest among films released in the nation last year, outpacing 131-point-two billion won posted by the Korean film “The Roundup,” which was the first film to draw more than a million moviegoers since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.Meanwhile, according to the U.S. website Box Office, the Avatar sequel reaped roughly two-point-one billion dollars in ticket sales globally as of Sunday, to rank fourth all-time in global sales.