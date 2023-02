Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and India discussed ways to further enhance bilateral exchanges and advance ties, as the two sides celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.According to the foreign ministry on Monday, minister Park Jin and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, spoke on the phone, agreeing to strengthen their special strategic partnership established in 2015.The South Korean minister mentioned promoting bilateral cooperation in the economy, development, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.Park also congratulated India for accepting the presidency of the Group of 20(G20) forum this year and expressed appreciation for India inviting him to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.