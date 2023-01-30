Yoon Calls for Uncovering Partnership Projects with UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the need to uncover innovative partnership projects with the United Arab Emirates that benefit both countries.Chairing a meeting Tuesday as a follow-up to the UAE's 30 billion dollar investment pledge made during Yoon's recent trip to the country, the president said the UAE made such a decision because it has trust in South Korea.Yoon hailed the overwhelming scale of the investment noting the agreement can be swiftly executed.In addition to the 30 billion dollars, Yoon said that 48 memorandums of understanding have been signed with UAE companies currently worth some six billion dollars in exports and investment but that the amount is likely to increase.Yoon said the government will launch an investment cooperation network involving public and private entities as well as a bilateral platform to facilitate discussions with the UAE on investment areas.Reiterating his call to overcome the economic crisis through exports, Yoon said that businesses and the government must work as one team.He also vowed to make thorough preparations to improve local systems so they meet global standards and thereby assist companies in their cutthroat global competition.