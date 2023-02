Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government announced plans to merge kindergartens and daycare centers by 2026.According to the education ministry on Tuesday, it will put forth a plan to unite the two institutions' management systems during the first half of this year, and select three to four regional education offices in the second half for a trial run.The ministry, which currently only oversees kindergartens, will take over authority of daycare centers from the health ministry from 2025, for the two institutions to transition into one united institution the following year.The ministry expects children from the ages of three to five to be effectively eligible for free education through the merger.However, issues concerning additional budget and varying qualifications between kindergarten and daycare center teachers are expected to be key obstacles in the process.