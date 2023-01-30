Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks in Washington Friday

Written: 2023-01-31 16:03:25Updated: 2023-01-31 16:46:10

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks in Washington Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. will hold talks in Washington on Friday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said Tuesday that minister Park Jin will meet with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken on February 3 as Park embarks on a four-day trip to New York and Washington from Wednesday.

Lim said the two officials will mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral alliance and discuss ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic alliance and also coordinate policy measures on North Korea.

Speaking to reporters, another foreign ministry official said that North Korea is the top priority in South Korea-U.S. cooperation and that Seoul seeks to bolster that cooperation through various efforts including drawing support for Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy, unveiled last year.

Before arriving in Washington, minister Park will visit New York and attend a meeting with ambassadors of UN Security Council member countries to ask for their united support in responding sternly to North Korea's provocations.  

Park will also meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss Korean Peninsula and global affairs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >