The Chinese government has reportedly notified airlines of its plan to carry out airport COVID-19 tests on people arriving from South Korea starting Wednesday.According to government and industry sources, China's Civil Aviation Administration informed South Korean and Chinese airlines on Tuesday that testing for COVID-19 will begin from Wednesday on direct flight arrivals from South Korea.The move is seen as a corresponding measure to Seoul's stepped-up quarantine on travelers from China.People testing positive upon arrival in China will be isolated at home or designated facilities or be hospitalized, according to the aviation administration.On January 8, China scrapped post-entry PCR tests on arrivals from overseas.