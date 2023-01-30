Pentagon Chief Expresses Plan to Deploy US Assets More Frequently

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that there will be more frequent deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as advanced stealth jets and aircraft carriers to Korea.In a joint press conference after talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup in Seoul, Austin said the U.S. stands firm in its extended deterrence commitment to South Korea and this includes the full range of America's defense capabilities, including conventional, nuclear and missile defense capabilities.He said Washington's repetitive mantra of the "ironclad" security commitment is not just a slogan but is what the U.S. is all about.The Pentagon chief recalled last year's deployment of America's fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-22 and F-35 and the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group and said that more of that kind of activity can be anticipated going forward.He also mentioned the allies' plan to hold table-top exercises to boost deterrence.Austin also stressed the steadfast goal of denuclearizing North Korea, adding the allies have been long committed to that goal.He also reiterated the importance of three-way security ties involving Japan by saying that trilateral cooperation enhances security for all sides.