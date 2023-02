Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that government agencies are discussing expanded support to help citizens with runaway heating bills, and that an announcement will be made soon.In a Tuesday briefing, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said the immediate focus is to provide direct, sufficient support to low-income households, and that discussions are underway among relevant ministries.Choi said President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked officials to consider all available options to ease the burden of energy costs for the middle class and ordinary citizens.In a meeting with his top aides on Monday, Yoon called for additional measures to alleviate financial burden of heating for these groups.