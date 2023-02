Photo : YONHAP News

The basic taxi fare for mid-sized sedan cabs in Seoul rose by one-thousand won to four-thousand-800 won on Wednesday, the first hike in four years.The initial minimum distance, for which the base taxi fare is applied, was also shortened from two kilometers to one-point-six kilometers.After the base fare, 100 won will be charged for every 131 meters, instead of the previous 132 meters. In addition, the meter will rise quicker as 100 won will be charged every 30 seconds, instead of 31 seconds.As for deluxe and large-sized taxis, the standard fare for the first three kilometers climbed from six-thousand-500 won to seven-thousand won.Starting December, the city also allowed cab drivers to charge a nighttime surcharge from 10 p.m. instead of midnight, as part of efforts to increase nighttime taxi services.