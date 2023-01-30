Foreign Minister to Visit US for Talks on Alliance, N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will depart for the United States on Wednesday for talks on strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and deepening cooperation in dealing with North Korea's provocations.On the four-day trip, Park will first meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss cooperation between South Korea and the UN, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and global issues.The minister also plans to meet with ambassadors of UN Security Council member states, as well as senior officials at the UN missions and the UN Secretariat, to seek their support in Seoul's bid to regain a seat as a nonpermanent member on the Council.Minister Park will then head to Washington to hold talks with U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.The minister is also scheduled to meet with senior officials at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to discuss bilateral cooperation in space-related areas.