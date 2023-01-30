FM Official: China Should Only Consider Quarantine Goals in Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul foreign ministry official has called on China to only consider quarantine objectives when imposing entry restrictions, after Beijing further strengthened COVID-19 entry requirements for arrivals from South Korea.The remarks on Tuesday came in response to Beijing's announcement that it will conduct PCR tests on all passengers arriving on direct flights from South Korea starting Wednesday.China's Civil Aviation Administration notified South Korean and Chinese airlines operating direct flights between the two countries of the latest measures, while the Chinese Embassy in Seoul announced it on its website.Beijing's latest decision is another apparent retaliation against Seoul's decision to extend the suspension on short-term visas for visitors from China amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.The Seoul official stressed that South Korea's entry restrictions have been made on scientific grounds.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed regret over such measures, and that Beijing has every reason to take necessary equivalent steps.