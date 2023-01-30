VOA: Signs Suggesting N. Korea Preparing for Military Parade Detected at Sunan Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America(VOA) says signs suggesting that North Korea is preparing to hold a military parade have been detected at an airport in Pyongyang.The report estimated on Wednesday that some 30 objects likely to be vehicles or aircraft were seen at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on satellite images taken by Planet Labs on Monday.VOA said speculation that the regime is preparing to hold a military parade is mounting, given that the gathering of dozens of objects at the airport before such events have been spotted in the past.On January 3, VOA also reported that more than ten-thousand North Korean soldiers were seen gathered at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, based on satellite images.NK News, a news website that provides stories and analysis about the North, had earlier raised the possibility that Pyongyang is preparing to hold a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army on February 8.A government official in Seoul said South Korea is keeping a close eye on whether the North will conduct such a parade on that date.