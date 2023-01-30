Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

VOA: Signs Suggesting N. Korea Preparing for Military Parade Detected at Sunan Airport

Written: 2023-02-01 14:14:04Updated: 2023-02-01 16:33:49

VOA: Signs Suggesting N. Korea Preparing for Military Parade Detected at Sunan Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America(VOA) says signs suggesting that North Korea is preparing to hold a military parade have been detected at an airport in Pyongyang.

The report estimated on Wednesday that some 30 objects likely to be vehicles or aircraft were seen at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on satellite images taken by Planet Labs on Monday.

VOA said speculation that the regime is preparing to hold a military parade is mounting, given that the gathering of dozens of objects at the airport before such events have been spotted in the past.

On January 3, VOA also reported that more than ten-thousand North Korean soldiers were seen gathered at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, based on satellite images. 

NK News, a news website that provides stories and analysis about the North, had earlier raised the possibility that Pyongyang is preparing to hold a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army on February 8.

A government official in Seoul said South Korea is keeping a close eye on whether the North will conduct such a parade on that date. 
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >