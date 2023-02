Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a spike in heating prices, concerns are rising over an expected increase in electricity costs for households this month.The government announced late last year that electricity fares would increase by 13-point-one won per kilowatt-hour in January 2023, or a nine-point-five percent hike, the highest in 42 years.This was in a bid to normalize the debt-ridden Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Korea Gas Corporation.The government had already raised electricity costs by 19-point-three won per kilowatt-hour over three phases last year.While there is usually a greater heating demand in January, compared to December, many people are thought to have resorted to using electric heaters and fan heaters this year, amid soaring gas prices.