Politics

US Releases Korean Version of Nuclear Posture Review

Written: 2023-02-01 14:24:14Updated: 2023-02-01 14:46:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States released a translated Korean version of its nuclear posture review(NPR), which outlines Washington's nuclear arms strategy and policy.

The original English version of the NPR, released last October, and its translated Korean version, were posted on the U.S. Department of Defense website on Tuesday.

While the Pentagon had provided a 21-page summary of the previous NPR published in 2018 in Korean, it has translated the entire 42-page document this time around.

The document includes information on strengthening the reliability of the U.S. extended nuclear deterrence.
The Korean translation in its entirety likely took into account South Korea's growing concerns and uncertainty over America's security guarantee.

Colin Kahl, the under secretary of defense for policy, tweeted Monday that the NPR reaffirms a continuing commitment to a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent and strong and credible extended deterrence.
