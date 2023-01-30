Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea to Test-Fire Ballistic Missile Carrying Most Powerful Domestic Warhead

Written: 2023-02-01 14:57:34Updated: 2023-02-01 18:55:02

South Korea is set to test launch a ballistic missile carrying the most powerful warhead the country has ever developed, according to military sources on Wednesday.

The Hyunmoo missile will reportedly be test-fired by the state-run Agency for Defense Development some time soon.

While the military has yet to officially announce the test launch, the missile reportedly called the Hyunmoo-Five, with a 75 ton-force thrust, is set to carry a warhead weighing up to nine tons. 

It is known to have a range of more than three-thousand kilometers if mounted with a lighter warhead weighing less than one ton, which essentially makes it an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM).
  
The military has reportedly assessed that the missile, in a multiple launch, could be as powerful as a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congressional Research Service recently assessed that North Korea's new short-range ballistic missile(SRBM), the KN-23, is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
