Domestic Freedom Fighter's Remains to Return Home After Century

The remains of Korean independence activist Hwang Ki-hwan will return home a century after he died in New York.



Seoul's patriots and veterans affairs ministry said Wednesday that it recently reached an agreement with Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York on bringing the remains back to Korea.



The ministry has been pushing for the return since 2013 but it faced a hurdle. Due to absence of family consent, the cemetery insisted that a court approval was necessary.



The ministry filed a lawsuit with a local court in 2019 but with no official records to prove Hwang had no bereaved family member, the court process was delayed.



The ministry managed to persuade the cemetery to give the green light in consideration of the fact that this year marks the centennial of the freedom fighter's passing.



In Korea, he will be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery.



Hwang was the inspiration behind the main character of the hit 2018 TV drama "Mr. Sunshine."