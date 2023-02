Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential chief of staff Lee Byung-kee accused of obstructing a fact-finding team on the deadly ferry sinking in 2014 was acquitted in the trial.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday found Lee not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of exercise of rights.Former presidential secretary for political affairs Hyun Ki-hwan and seven other senior former officials under the Park Geun-hye government were also acquitted in the first trial.Lee and the officials are accused of hindering activities of a special committee set up in 2015 that's tasked with investigating the Sewol ferry sinking.The officials were indicted in May 2020 on charges of preventing the special panel from extending operations and forcing its termination.