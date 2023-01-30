Opposition Party Vows to Seek Special Probe into Alleged Stock Manipulation involving First Lady

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has launched a task force to push for a special counsel probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.In the inaugural meeting of the task force on Wednesday, the DP stressed they must push for a special probe into the allegations.The party has accused Kim of being one of the market players that were involved in manipulating stock prices of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said that aside from Deutsch Motors, fresh allegations of stock manipulation involving Kim have emerged, but the prosecution is doing nothing about them.Park said that the party also plans to file a complaint against Kim's mother, claiming she is involved in the case as well.The launch of the task force came a day after the presidential office filed a suit against DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom for allegedly making false claims of stock manipulation against the first lady.