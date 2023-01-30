Menu Content

Politics

US Ambassador Vows Efforts to Ease S. Koreans' Anxiety about Extended Deterrence Commitment

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said that he is aware of anxiety among South Koreans about America's extended deterrence against North Korea's threats, vowing efforts to assure the South Korean government and citizens. 

The top envoy made the remarks on Wednesday at a forum hosted by the Korean Women Journalists Association in Seoul, saying that the allies are continuing discussions on the U.S. extended deterrence. 

Goldberg said that extended deterrence means Washington provides deterrence capabilities using all of its resources, including its nuclear capability. He added, as an ally, the U.S. takes the responsibility related to the matter very seriously.
 
Regarding South Koreans' doubts and concerns about extended deterrence, Goldberg reaffirmed that they can rely on the U.S. 

Asked about the possibility of the U.S. redeploying tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, the ambassador refused to make  assumptions on a hypothetical situation.
