S. Korea, US Hold Combined Air Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held combined air drills over the Korean Peninsula involving a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber.Seoul's defense ministry said that the allies' air forces staged this year's first joint air drills on Wednesday over South Korea's western waters.The B-1B strategic bomber was joined by F-22 and F-35B stealth fighters from the U.S. Air Force as well as F-35A stealth fighters from South Korean Air Force.The ministry said in a statement that the combined air drills show the U.S.' will and capabilities to provide strong and credible extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The ministry said that the drills were in line with agreements reached during the two countries' summit and defense ministerial-level security consultative meeting last year to deploy U.S. strategic assets in a timely and coordinated manner.It added that the drills also reflected the allies' firm determination to guard South Korea's national security and the safety of its people from North Korea's provocation.