National Assembly to Begin February Extraordinary Session Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin the February extraordinary session on Thursday.The Assembly is set to hold the opening ceremony in the afternoon to kick off the session that will run for 27 days until the end of the month.The body will hold a three-day interpellation session next week covering politics, foreign affairs, and unification security issues on Monday, the economy on Tuesday, and educational, social and cultural issues on Wednesday.The head of the main opposition Democratic Party will deliver a speech on February 13, followed by an address by the chair of the ruling People Power Party the next day.The extraordinary session is expected to see clashes and confrontation between the rival parties over the ongoing investigation by the prosecution into allegations of corruption against DP chair Lee Jae-myung.The DP, on its part, is pushing for a special probe into alleged stock manipulation involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee as well as impeachment of interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush.