Foreign Minister Calls for Strong UNSC Response to N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with ambassadors from UN Security Council(UNSC) member states to discuss the Korean Peninsula issues.Minister Park arrived in the United States on Wednesday and invited the ambassadors to a luncheon in New York, where he explained the Yoon Suk Yeol government's goal to make South Korea a "global pivotal state" and its commitment to contributing to global freedom, peace and prosperity.Minister Park specifically called on the UN Security Council to take strong response measures against North Korea's repeated violations of Security Council resolutions.The minister also stressed the need for thorough enforcement of resolutions by UN Security Council members and UN member states in order to lead the North to the negotiating table.In addition, Park asked for support from UNSC member states for Seoul's bid to secure nonpermanent membership on the Council for the 2024-2025 period.