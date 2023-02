Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Chuncheon in the eastern Gangwon Province will host the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.According to World Taekwondo(WT), the sport’s international governing body, on Wednesday, the decision was made during an extraordinary session of the World Taekwondo Council in Bangkok.Chuncheon was awarded the host status in a vote that pitted the city against Hong Kong as well as Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking the second time the tournament will be held in South Korea since the 2004 Suncheon Championships.Hong Kong, meanwhile, won the right to host the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships by default with the sole bid.The Council also approved Chuncheon's bid to organize the 2023 World Taekwondo Beach Championships, Octagon Diamond Games and Demonstration Team championships.