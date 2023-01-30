Samsung Electronics Unveils Latest Galaxy S23 Series

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its first offline unpacking event in three years since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.During the event in San Francisco on Wednesday, the tech giant introduced the three models of the latest series – the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.The series was launched with enhanced camera capabilities, with all three models equipped with a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera offering a clearer image on the front.The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus each come with a 50-megapixel camera on the back, while the Ultra allows users to adjust the megapixels from 12 to 200, allowing for a much-improved image quality at night.The S23 series also features Qualcomm's customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, accelerating the graphic processing unit speed by 41 percent and increasing battery capacity compared to the S22 models.The Galaxy S23 series will begin its worldwide launch from February 17, and preorders in South Korean can be made between February 7 and 13 with prices ranging from one million-155-thousand to one million-599-thousand won.