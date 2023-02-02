White House Refutes N. Korea's Claims that Joint Exercises Serve as Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House on Wednesday refuted North Korea's claims that Washington's combined military exercises with partners in the region serve as a provocation against the regime.According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said the U.S. has no hostile intent toward the North, and instead seeks serious and sustained diplomacy to address issues of concern to both countries and the region.The spokesperson said the U.S. continues to work with allies and partners to ensure regional peace and stability as well as to fully enforce UN Security Council resolutions aimed at limiting the North's ability to advance its weapons program.The remarks came in response to an earlier statement by North Korea’s foreign ministry threatening the "toughest reaction" against the U.S. should it seek to expand joint drills with South Korea and deploy more strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.