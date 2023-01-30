Menu Content

Woman in Baby Death, Kidnapping Case Gets 2 Yrs. for Attempting to Abandon Body

2023-02-02

A 50-year-old woman charged with attempting to dispose of the body of her three-year-old daughter and abducting her granddaughter of the same age has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Daegu District Court on Thursday sentenced the woman, surnamed Seok, to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for attempting to abandon the body of her 3-year-old daughter.

However, on the charge of abducting her granddaughter of the same age, the court explained that they did not believe that the prosecution proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors had suspected that Seok and her grown up daughter Kim had both given birth to baby girls between March and April of 2018, believing that the elder woman may have switched the babies so her baby would be raised by her adult daughter.

The Supreme Court had struck down an eight-year prison term for Seok and sent the case back to the district court for a retrial on the grounds that more hearings were necessary to illuminate the motive and methodology of her alleged crime amid a lack of evidence.
