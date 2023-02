Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to extended deterrence as tensions with North Korea escalate.At a press conference during a visit to the Philippines on Thursday, Austin said in response to a question about North Korea that his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.He emphasized that the allies will continue to cooperate with each other and ensure that reliable forces are maintained.Earlier on Thursday, North Korea issued a threat against the expansion of joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line” that will elicit the “toughest reaction.”