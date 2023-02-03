Former National Security Adviser Says He Decided the 2019 Repatriation of N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong reportedly told the prosecution that he decided the 2019 deportation of two North Korean fishermen.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned Chung on Tuesday and Wednesday for its probe into the controversial repatriation of two North Korean fishermen, who were captured near the sea border in the East Sea in 2019.During the questioning, Chung reportedly told the prosecution that he made the final decision on the deportation after reviewing reports from the National Security Office and the National Intelligence Service, which was a normal procedure.Chung is accused of involvement in the deportation of two North Korean fishermen against their will in November 2019.The prosecution reportedly assessed that Chung's statement is credible as the National Security Office was the decision maker in the case and Chung was the top security official of the Moon government at the time.Accordingly, former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min, who had little authority on security issues at the time, is likely to avoid criminal charges in the case.Meanwhile, Chung issued a statement earlier on Thursday, criticizing the ongoing probe into the case as "politically orchestrated in accordance with guidelines by the presidential office."