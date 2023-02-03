Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Minister: S. Korea Aims to Rank among World's Top 10 Countries in ODA

Written: 2023-02-02 18:37:50Updated: 2023-02-02 18:42:02

Foreign Minister: S. Korea Aims to Rank among World's Top 10 Countries in ODA

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said on Thursday that South Korea aims to rank among the world's top ten countries in terms of official development assistance(ODA).

The minister made the remarks in his congratulatory speech for the Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum at Yonsei University. 

Park said Korea will pursue diplomacy that contributes to the development of other countries through customized development and cooperation partnership, with an aim to rank in the top ten countries in terms of ODA size.

To that end, South Korea allocated more than two trillion won of this year's budget for the foreign ministry's ODA programs, up 18-point-five percent on-year. 

Citing ODA as one of priorities in the country's Indo-Pacific strategy, The top diplomat said South Korea will strongly align with partners that share values and principles in order to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >