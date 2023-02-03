Foreign Minister: S. Korea Aims to Rank among World's Top 10 Countries in ODA

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said on Thursday that South Korea aims to rank among the world's top ten countries in terms of official development assistance(ODA).The minister made the remarks in his congratulatory speech for the Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum at Yonsei University.Park said Korea will pursue diplomacy that contributes to the development of other countries through customized development and cooperation partnership, with an aim to rank in the top ten countries in terms of ODA size.To that end, South Korea allocated more than two trillion won of this year's budget for the foreign ministry's ODA programs, up 18-point-five percent on-year.Citing ODA as one of priorities in the country's Indo-Pacific strategy, The top diplomat said South Korea will strongly align with partners that share values and principles in order to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.