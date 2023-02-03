US Reiterates Joint Drills with Allies are Defensive, Not Provocative

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reiterated that its combined military exercises with South Korea are purely defensive in nature, rejecting North Korea's claims that the exercises serve as a provocation against the regime.In response to a written inquiry by Yonhap News, a spokesperson of the White House National Security Council said on Thursday that the U.S. rejects the notion that its joint exercises with partners in the region serve as any sort of provocation.The official stressed that these drills are "routine exercises fully consistent with past practice," saying that the U.S. is continuing to work closely with allies and partners to ensure peace and stability in the region.The NSC spokesperson also said that the U.S. holds no hostile intent toward North Korea and seeks serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region, adding that the U.S. is willing to meet with North Korea at a time and place convenient for the North.The remarks came after North Korea's foreign ministry said that the U.S.' combined exercises with its allies have pushed the situation to an extreme red line and threaten to turn the peninsula into a huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone.